Man arrested after protest at Edinburgh Castle

UK NewsPublished:

A police officer sustained minor injuries in the incident in which a group of people claimed they had seized the landmark.

Man arrested after protest at Edinburgh Castle

One man has been arrested after a group of protesters claimed they had seized Edinburgh Castle.

The small group was seen at the landmark in a Facebook Live video on Tuesday afternoon, during which a woman said the castle “belongs to the people” and they were “taking our power back”.

As police appeared, she shouted “notice to compel” and informed officers they were seizing the castle under article 61 of Magna Carta – “the only law in the land” – which predates the Act of Union.

Police said one man was arrested for disorder related offences.

Edinburgh Castle
One man was arrested following the incident (Jane Barlow/PA)

Superintendent Gerry Corrigan said: “Officers attended at Edinburgh Castle following reports that a group of protesters had gathered within the castle grounds at around 5.05pm on Tuesday August 17. The group later dispersed.

“One man was arrested for disorder related offences and a police officer sustained minor injuries during this arrest.

“A full report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

