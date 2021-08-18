Man appears in court charged with murdering elderly neighbour

A man has appeared at the Old Bailey accused of fatally stabbing his elderly neighbour.

Aaron Cook, 23, is charged with the murder of 76-year-old Bella Nicandro, in Notting Hill, west London.

Ms Nicandro was found fatally injured at her flat in St Luke’s Road on the afternoon of Saturday August 14 after police received reports of a disturbance.

She had suffered stab injuries and died at the scene.

Police officers at the scene in St Luke’s Road, Notting Hill, west London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Cook appeared at the Old Bailey by video-link from custody.

He spoke to confirm his date of birth and to ask how long he would have to wait until his next hearing.

Judge Nigel Lickley QC set a timetable for the case, with a plea hearing on November 3.

The judge indicated that a trial was unlikely to take place until late 2022.