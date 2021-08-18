Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Here is Wednesday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to August 14, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (August 15-18) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA Graphics)

Hull continues to have the highest rate, with 1,629 new cases in the seven days to August 14 – the equivalent of 628.7 per 100,000 people.

This is up from 595.5 in the seven days to August 7.

Sedgemoor in Somerset has the second highest rate, up sharply from 311.1 to 593.0, with 732 new cases.

Mansfield in Nottinghamshire has the third highest rate, up from 507.5 to 542.3, with 593 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Sedgemoor (up from 311.1 to 593.0)

Isle of Wight (141.3 to 407.6)

Herefordshire (136.4 to 282.5)

Eden (106.0 to 230.7)

Thanet (197.9 to 320.9)

(PA Graphics)

Here is the list in full:

From left to right: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to August 14; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to August 14; rate of new cases in the seven days to August 7; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to August 7.