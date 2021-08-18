Johnson says idea UK could have prevented Afghan collapse ‘an illusion’

Boris Johnson has said it is an “illusion” to think Britain alone could have prevented the collapse of Afghanistan after the US withdrew its forces.

As MPs returned to Westminster for an emergency sitting of Parliament, the Prime Minister denied the Government had been unprepared for the Taliban takeover at the weekend.

The Government has faced intense criticism – not least from Tories – following the rapid unravelling at the weekend of the Western-backed government of President Ashraf Ghani in the face of the Taliban advance.

Mr Johnson said when ministers came to consider the UK’s options after the US announced its intention to withdraw, they came up against the “hard reality” that there was no will among allies to continue without the Americans.

“The West could not continue this US-led mission, a mission conceived and executed in support of America,” he said.

“I really think that it is an illusion to believe that there is appetite amongst any of our partners for a continued military presence or for a military solution imposed by Nato in Afghanistan. That idea ended with the combat mission in 2014.

British nationals board a RAF aircraft at Kabul airport (LPhot Ben Shread/MoD/PA

“We must deal with the position as it is now, accepting what we have achieved and what we have not achieved.”

There were cries of disbelief from MPs when Mr Johnson rejected claims that the events of the weekend had caught the Government unawares.

He said planning had been under way for a number of months and that a decision to commission an emergency handling centre at Kabul airport was taken two weeks ago.

“What is not true is to say the UK Government was unprepared or did not foresee this.

“It was certainly part of our planning – the very difficult logistical operation for the withdrawal of UK nationals has been under preparation for many months.”

Mr Johnson said the priority was to evacuate as many of the remaining UK nationals and Afghans who had worked with the British in the country as quickly as possible.

“The situation has stabilised since the weekend but it remains precarious, and the UK officials on the ground are doing everything that they can to expedite the movement of people,” he said

“At the moment it would be fair to say that the Taliban are allowing that evacuation to go ahead.