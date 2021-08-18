Afghan evacuation entering critical phase, military chief warns

The operation to evacuate the remaining British nationals and their local allies from Afghanistan is entering a “critical” phase, the head of the armed forces has warned.

General Sir Nick Carter, the chief of the defence staff, said they are working with the Taliban to ensure people can leave but he warned there are “a lot of challenges on the ground”.

His warning came as MPs were returning to Parliament from their summer break for an emergency sitting, three days after the Afghan capital Kabul fell to the militants.

Gen Sir Nick said he expects seven aircraft to head to Kabul, enabling another 1,000 people to leave on Wednesday.

“At the moment we are collaborating with the Taliban on the ground, who are providing security.

“They are making sure that the centre of Kabul is very calm at the moment and so far we have not had reports of people finding it difficult to get to the airport.”

The UK Government has come under intense pressure over the handling of the downfall of the Western-backed government and the subsequent evacuation of British nationals and local allies.

On Tuesday night, Boris Johnson announced a new settlement scheme which will allow up to 20,000 Afghan vulnerable refugees to seek sanctuary in the UK over the coming years, with 5,000 over the next 12 months.

But the settlement scheme has been criticised as falling short of what is needed, and the PM can expect to come under fire from former armed services personnel on his own backbenches as he updates MPs on the work done to mitigate the crisis so far.

During a round of broadcast interviews, Home Secretary Priti Patel said it is important to have the right infrastructure and support in place before people are resettled.

“We cannot accommodate 20,000 people all in one go,” she told Sky News. “This is an enormous effort. We can’t do this on our own. We have to work together.”