Taliban’s legitimacy to be judged by human rights promises – PM

Boris Johnson has joined with other international leaders to warn the Taliban its legitimacy to govern Afghanistan will depend on its commitment to human rights, as the militants claimed animosities with foreign powers were over.

Holding a press conference in Kabul on Tuesday afternoon, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, according to a translation by al Jazeera, told journalists: “We do not have any grudges against anybody.

“We have pardoned anyone, all those who have fought against us. We don’t want to repeat any conflict, any war, again, and we want to do away with the factors for conflict.

“Therefore, the Islamic Emirate does not have any kind of hostility or animosity with anyone, animosities have come to an end, and we would like to live peacefully.

Since the collapse of Kabul to the group on Sunday, international leaders have stressed any new government must uphold its commitment to human rights amid reports of house-to-house inspections of those who could be considered against the Taliban.

In a telephone call with Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan on Tuesday, Mr Johnson said the recognition of a future Taliban government in Afghanistan would “be subject to them upholding internationally-agreed standards on human rights and inclusivity”, a Downing Street spokesperson said.

Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg said the organisation would “continue to hold the new rulers accountable for living up to fundamental human rights, including, of course, the rights of women”.

Mr Mujahid told journalists that interpreters and contractors who supported Allied efforts will be pardoned, that residents would be safe and “nobody is going to be treated with revenge”.

He said the Taliban is committed to a “free and independent media” but that “nothing should be against Islamic values when it comes to the activities of the media”.

While he said women’s rights were “very important” and would be respected, this would be “within the framework of Sharia”.

He said: “Our sisters … have the same rights, will be able to benefit from their rights. They can have activities in different sectors and different areas on the basis of our rules and regulations, educational, health and other areas.

No 10 said the Prime Minister plans to use a G7 meeting to focus on ensuring Afghanistan does not once again become a source of international terrorist threats, as it did in the 1990s when it harboured al Qaida founder Osama bin Laden.

Earlier, Downing Street confirmed the UK wants the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) – which, as well as Britain, includes the US, China, France and Russia – to meet this week to discuss the situation.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has urged the PM to publish details of a “bespoke” resettlement scheme to allow fleeing Afghans to set up home in the UK ahead of Parliament being recalled on Wednesday.

Speaking after attending a meeting with national security adviser Sir Stephen Lovegrove, Sir Keir said: “The first question is getting our international partners round a table, including neighbouring countries to Afghanistan, to draw up an urgent plan for the safe and legal exit of refugees that inevitably will flow from this.”

Those eligible to come to the UK have been told it is up to them to make their way to Kabul airport.

Around 900 armed forces are in Afghanistan helping to bring UK nationals home and secure the safety of selected Afghans.

Members of 16 Air Assault Brigade arriving in Kabul (Leading Hand Ben Shread/MoD/Crown Copyright/PA)

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said 150 British nationals were flown out on Sunday while 289 Afghan nationals were taken out last week.