NHS doctor and former refugee says Afghans must be treated humanely in the UK

An NHS doctor and former refugee has called for the Government to treat incoming asylum seekers from Afghanistan humanely when they arrive in the UK.

Dr Waheed Arian, 38, said it was important that Afghan refugees were not criminalised on arrival.

His comments came as Downing Street said Prime Minister Boris Johnson is planning to unveil a “bespoke” resettlement scheme to allow fleeing Afghans to set up home in Britain.

Dr Arian is calling for humane treatment of refugees when they come to the UK (Waheed Arian/PA)

“There are many people in Afghanistan and in many other conflicts whose lives are at risk. They need to be given safety, they need to be shown compassion. The UK government has to scrap the Nationality and Borders Bill, which is an anti-refugee bill.

“When these refugees land anywhere in the world, they shouldn’t be criminalised, they shouldn’t be dehumanised, they should be treated just as humans.

“I was one of those refugees when I came here in 1999, with hope for safety and a dream to become a doctor. I was given safety, I was shown compassion.”

Waheed Arian as a child with his parents in Kabul (Waheed Arian/PA)

He arrived in the UK aged 15 with 100 dollars in his pocket and an illegal passport, which he believed was real, and was placed in a young offenders institute in Feltham, west London.

After being released, he went on to achieve A grades with his A-levels and studied at Cambridge, Imperial and Harvard universities before becoming an NHS emergency doctor.

Since then, he has launched a charity called Arian Teleheal, which connects doctors in Afghanistan and other conflicted areas to specialists around the world who offer advice and guidance for their patients, and written a book about his life.

Dr Arian on his graduation day at Cambridge University (Waheed Arian/PA)

“My family members have all been in shock,” he said. “They are also traumatised, because everything unfolded so rapidly, so they don’t know what to make of it, what the future might hold for them.

“Like for myself, their memories of the previous conflict have been triggered. So they are suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder as well, like so many people in Afghanistan.”