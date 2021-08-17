Judge considers evidence in case of woman left brain damaged by Covid-19

A judge has been asked to decide whether a woman left brain damaged and paralysed from the neck down after contracting Covid-19 should be allowed to die.

Mr Justice Hayden is considering evidence at an online trial, due to end later this week, in the Court of Protection, where judges oversee hearings centred on adults who lack the mental capacity to make decisions.

Specialists treating the woman, who is in her 50s, at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, say life-support treatment should end. The woman’s children, and sister, disagree.

A lawyer representing hospital bosses told Mr Justice Hayden on Tuesday that the woman’s case appeared to be unique.

“It is the most extreme example of its kind, and it is the first time in the whole of the pandemic that I have been asked to make an end-of-life decision in relation to Covid-19,” said Mr Justice Hayden, at the start of the trial.

“It is the first time a court has been asked to consider an end-of-life case, as a result of Covid. I suspect therefore it is a case that will attract a lot of public attention.”

The judge said the woman could not be identified in media reports of the case.

Mr Justice Hayden is due to hear evidence from specialists and from the woman’s relatives.

He said he would consider evidence relating to what the woman would have wanted as well as medical evidence.

One specialist told him that the woman’s family were in “daily torture”.

He said the woman’s case had played out in “just the most horrific way”.