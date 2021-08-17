Brain scan could identify which Parkinson’s patients benefit most from treatment

A new brain scan could help scientists identify which Parkinson’s patients would benefit most from a drug used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

The scan can allow researchers to better visualise changes in the part of the brain linked to cognitive decline, a study has suggested.

While previous work has shown atomoxetine – used for people with ADHD – can be advantageous to some Parkinson’s sufferers, until now there has not been an easy way to identify those it might help the most.

The study, funded by the charity Parkinson’s UK and published in the journal Brain, was hailed by one of the researchers as an “exciting step towards individualised therapy for cognitive decline” because it helps identify the people the treatment is most suitable for.

Improvements with the drug were especially profound in people with the most damage to the locus coeruleus – the region of the brain linked to cognitive decline.

They had lower natural levels of noradrenaline – a brain chemical affected in Parkinson’s which is responsible for processing thoughts and behaviour.

An imbalance of noradrenaline can lead to difficulty concentrating, forgetting things and taking longer to think and process information, or can cause a change in behaviour.

Looking at noradrenaline levels and how they are affected means scientists are “taking a step closer to finding better treatments” for the disease, said the charity’s research communications manager Dr Katherine Fletcher.

She said: “Changes in cognition can interfere with a person’s wellbeing and may stop them from engaging in their regular and enjoyable activities because they feel they become too time consuming, stressful and challenging to complete.

“By looking at what other chemicals are affected, such as noradrenaline, we are taking a step closer to finding better treatments for Parkinson’s.”

Dr Claire O’Callaghan, lead researcher from the University of Cambridge, said: “This is an exciting step towards individualised therapy for cognitive decline in Parkinson’s as we are now able to identify who this treatment might be suitable for.