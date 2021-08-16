Ticket resales should be subject to tighter rules, says competition watchdog

Sales of tickets on platforms such as Viagogo and StubHub should be subject to tighter rules, the competition watchdog is proposing.

As live events such as music festivals and large sporting events resume over the coming months, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has set out recommended changes to the law and existing system of regulation to protect consumers.

The CMA’s full report, setting out further details, is being published on its website on Monday.

Its recommendations include a ban on platforms allowing resellers to sell more tickets for an event than they can legally buy from the primary market.

The CMA also wants to ensure platforms are fully responsible for incorrect information about tickets that are listed for sale on their websites.

There would also be a new system of licensing for platforms selling secondary tickets that would enable an authority to act quickly and issue sanctions such as taking down websites, withdrawing a business’s right to operate in the sector, and the imposition of substantial fines.

While the bulk-buying of tickets ahead of real fans by professional resellers – who then sell them at inflated prices – may be illegal, swift and effective action by authorities is not possible under the current law, the regulator said.

Similar issues arise in relation to laws which prevent resellers advertising tickets using incorrect information, or speculatively selling tickets that they do not own, the CMA added.

The CMA has previously taken action against secondary ticketing websites to tackle non-compliance in the sector, including the failure to provide important and accurate information to consumers.

Its moves have included requiring Viagogo and StubHub to remove misleading messaging about ticket availability and to tell customers where the tickets they buy might lead to them being turned away at the door.

“While it is clear that concerns about the sector remain, there are limits to what the CMA and other enforcers can do with their current powers.

“With live music and sporting events starting back up, we want the Government to take action to strengthen the current laws and introduce a licensing regime for secondary ticketing platforms.

“If adopted, these proposals will help prevent people getting ripped off by unscrupulous resellers online and we stand ready to help the Government to implement them.”

Adam French, Which? consumer rights expert, said: “Which? has repeatedly exposed rogue secondary ticket operators reselling tickets at extortionate prices without providing clear information or warning about the risk that people could be turned away at the door.

“It’s positive to see the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) pushing for changes that should offer all ticket buyers much stronger protections.