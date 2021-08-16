Police charge 23-year-old man with murder of pensioner in Notting Hill

Bella Nicandro, 76, was pronounced dead at a house in St Luke’s Road on Saturday afternoon.

A man has been charged with the murder of a pensioner who was found stabbed to death in Notting Hill.

Aaron Cook, 23, of St Luke’s Road, Notting Hill, west London, will appear at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on Monday accused of killing 76-year-old Bella Nicandro.

She was fatally injured at a home in St Luke’s Road at around 2.10pm on Saturday and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bella Nicandro, who was stabbed to death in Notting Hill
Bella Nicandro, who was stabbed to death in Notting Hill (Metropolitan Police/PA)

“Officers will be carrying out increased patrols during the next few days to provide a reassuring presence.

“Anyone who has any concerns or wants to talk to police should approach one of the officers or ring 101, or 999 in an emergency.

“My thoughts are with Bella’s family at this difficult time.”

