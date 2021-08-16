More British troops sent to Kabul as Afghanistan crisis deepens

A further 200 UK troops are to be sent to Kabul to evacuate British citizens and local allies from Afghanistan as Dominic Raab said he would not rule out sanctions if the Taliban did not honour its commitments over human rights.

The Ministry of Defence confirmed to the PA news agency on Monday afternoon that more armed services personnel would be sent to Afghanistan after the Taliban seized control of Kabul.

There have been chaotic scenes at Kabul airport amid a desperate struggle to get UK nationals and selected Afghans out of the country.

The move brings the total number of troops sent to the capital to urgently deal with the crisis to about 800.

Following a meeting of the Cobra emergency committee on Monday afternoon, he told broadcasters: “As I said, we’ll use every means at our disposal.