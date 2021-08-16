Man charged with murder after burned body found at site of Glasgow park fire

A man has been charged with murder over the death of William Leiper, whose charred remains were found at the site of a park fire in Glasgow.

The severely-burned body of the 31-year-old was found in Househill Park in Pollok at 7.35am on August 4.

Police Scotland said a 40-year-old man was arrested over the death on Friday and charged on Saturday.

Jude McPhie appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday to face three charges, one of which was murder.

The others were attempt to defeat the ends of justice, and theft.

He made no plea and was remanded in custody.