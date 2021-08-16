Lorry driver who crashed on A1 ‘four times over drink-drive limit’

4 yes 4! ?

This driver of this HGV was four times over the drink drive limit when officers form @DurhamRPU stopped him in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The driver also blocked junction 59 for several hours while we awaited recovery of the vehicle – let this be a lesson. pic.twitter.com/k4SwgS5UNk

— Durham Constabulary (@DurhamPolice) August 16, 2021