Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Here is the latest update of weekly Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures released on Sunday, for the seven days to August 11, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (August 12-15) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA Graphics)

Hull has the highest rate, with 1,601 new cases in the seven days to August 11 – the equivalent of 617.8 per 100,000 people.

This is up from 558.8 in the seven days to August 4.

Mansfield in Nottinghamshire has the second highest rate, up from 442.6 to 552.3, with 604 new cases.

Lincoln has the third highest rate, down from 670.7 to 507.8, with 508 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Sedgemoor (up from 239.0 to 480.4)

Isle of Wight (139.1 to 281.8)

Ryedale (169.0 to 303.8)

Eastbourne (178.1 to 304.9)

North Devon (279.1 to 403.4)

(PA Graphics)

Here is the list in full:

From left to right: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to August 11; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to August 11; rate of new cases in the seven days to August 4; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to August 4.