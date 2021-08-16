Ex-Marine urges Government to help animal rights charity’s staff leave Kabul

The founder of an animal rights charity in Afghanistan has urged the British Government to help withdraw his staff from Kabul.

Pen Farthing, a former Royal Marine Commando and founder of the Nowzad charity, is campaigning for the Government to have 71 people flown to the UK from Afghanistan after the Taliban seized the capital city.

Mr Farthing is currently in Afghanistan with his staff and has said he is determined not to leave the country without them.

Becoming visibly emotional while describing the current situation in the city, he told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “We have no idea what’s coming next in the next few days, I’m just trying to hold it together.

CALLING ALL ANIMAL-LOVERS! Ex-@RoyalMarines, animal welfare legend & dear friend @PenFarthing needs your help to raise £200K to evacuate his staff & rescue animals from desperate situation in #Kabul. Follow @Nowzad & please give what you can: https://t.co/rAnclkqpFM #OperationArk pic.twitter.com/tk0yLWyHmx — Marc Abraham OBE (@marcthevet) August 16, 2021

“Without a doubt, there has been a complete waste over the loss of life for the last 20 years. What is happening in Afghanistan today is an absolute travesty. The US and the UK are now giving the world a masterclass in how to completely ruin a country and create a humanitarian crisis.”

He added: “I need to get my staff out. There’s been absolutely no communication from anybody in the Foreign Office (about) my Afghan staff, who are now in the most desperate position. They need to be taken out of Afghanistan. They have got to leave because of what we have done to this country. They are in danger.”

The charity has launched a campaign called Operation Ark to fundraise £200,000 to help evacuate Mr Farthing’s staff and the charity’s animals out of the country.

It has been supported by Downton Abbey and Unforgotten actor Peter Egan, who posted a video plea to his supporters on Twitter to contact their local MPs, the Prime Minister and the Foreign Secretary to help the charity’s workers escape Kabul.

Comedian Ricky Gervais and actress Dame Judi Dench are also backing the campaign.

Mr Farthing launched the charity in 2006 after adopting a stray dog while serving in Helmand province.

The charity has a dog shelter which looked after nearly 140 dogs and a cat shelter with more than 40 cats.

A team of 24 Afghan nationals treat and look after the animals.