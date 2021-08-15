Police in bio-hazard gear raid property in drug-supply investigation

Police officers in bio-hazard suits and breathing apparatus raided a property in Brixton as part of a police investigation into drug supply.
Dozens of officers were seen near the property in Acre Lane, Brixton, on Sunday.
Some wore protective overalls and breathing apparatus.
A video posted on Twitter showed a large number of officers and police vehicles nearby.
“The operation is part of an intelligence-led investigation into drugs supply and remains ongoing.
“The operation is not terror-related.”