Anne-Marie among artists taking stage for Team GB Homecoming Concert

A wealth of musical artists including Anne-Marie and Bastille will take the stage at The SSE Arena in Wembley on Sunday to celebrate Team GB’s Olympic success.

Rag’n’Bone Man and YungBlud are among the other artists scheduled to perform at the Team GB Homecoming Concert, which airs on BBC One at 7.30pm.

Performances will include 2002 singer Anne-Marie teaming up with the English National Ballet, YungBlud covering David Bowie’s Heroes alongside dance-circus company Motionhouse, and Bastille performing new single Distorted Light Beam accompanied by a live string orchestra.

YungBlud will perform as part of the concert (BBC Radio/PA)

The National Lottery currently funds more than 1,000 British athletes.

The event will be hosted BBC Radio 1’s Clara Amfo and Greg James.