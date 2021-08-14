Tributes paid to police officer and young son after ‘unexplained’ deaths

The family of a serving police officer and his three-year-old son, who were found dead at a house in Kidderminster, have said the pair will “both be forever missed and loved”.

West Mercia Police said officers attended an address in Cairndhu Drive in Kidderminster following concerns for the welfare of a man and a young child.

David Louden, 39, and his young son Harrison were found dead on arrival, the force said.

Police at the scene in Cairndhu Drive in Kidderminster (Josh Payne/PA)

In a statement issued through the force, the family said: “David was a kind, loving, considerate, amazing father, husband, son, brother, uncle, friend and colleague.

“Harrison was a happy, well-loved little boy. They will both be forever missed and loved.”

Police said the deaths are currently being treated as unexplained and an investigation has been launched.

On Friday, the scene was guarded by two marked police cars and uniformed officers were stood at the bottom of the property’s drive.