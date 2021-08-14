Man arrested after elderly woman stabbed to death in Notting Hill

A murder investigation is under way following the death of a woman in her 70s who suffered stab wounds in west London, the Metropolitan Police said.

A man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of murder at the scene in St Luke’s Road, Notting Hill, and was then taken to hospital to receive treatment for a minor injury.

Police were called at around 2.10pm on Saturday after reports of a disturbance at the property.

A police statement said: “Officers, London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance all attended the scene.

“A woman – believed aged in her 70s – was found inside an address suffering stab injuries; despite the best efforts of the emergency services she was pronounced dead at the scene at 2.56pm.

“Her next of kin have been informed.”

Police said there were no reports of any other injuries and a crime scene remains in place.