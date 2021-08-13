What do we know so far about the shooting in Keyham?

Five people and a suspected gunman have died after a shooting in Plymouth.

Here is what we know so far about the incident:

– Devon and Cornwall Police said they received reports of a “serious firearms incident” in Biddick Drive, Keyham, at around 6.10pm.

(PA Graphics)

– Two women and two men were found dead at the scene and the suspected gunman, who has been named locally as Jake Davison, was also found dead.

– A third woman, who was treated at the scene with gunshot wounds, later died in hospital.

The gunman was named locally as Jake Davison (Jake Davison/PA)

– Mr Pollard said a number of people are receiving treatment in hospital although the number has not been confirmed by police.

– Detectives stressed the incident was not terror-related and that they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

Forensic officers in Biddick Drive (Ben Birchall/PA)

– Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted: “My thoughts are with the friends and family of those who lost their lives and with all those affected by the tragic incident in Plymouth last night. I thank the emergency services for their response.”