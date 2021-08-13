Social media platforms begin removing Plymouth gunman’s accounts

Social networks have begun removing Plymouth gunman Jake Davison’s accounts from their platforms in the aftermath of the attack.

The 22-year-old was active across Facebook, Reddit and YouTube, where he uploaded a video a few weeks ago saying he was “beaten down” and “defeated by life”.

Both his YouTube and Facebook accounts were removed by about lunchtime on Friday, but a Reddit account believed to belong to Davison could still be accessed on Friday afternoon.

Google-owned YouTube confirmed to the PA news agency that Davison’s account had been terminated under its offline behaviour policy.

The gunman was active on several social media channels (Yui Mok/PA)

Google also told PA that it will comply with any police requests made through proper legal processes.

Meanwhile Facebook, which also owns Instagram, confirmed it too has removed Davison’s accounts.

The social network said he was removed under its dangerous individuals and organisations policy, which does not allow mass murderers on either platform.

However, an account on Reddit thought to belong to Davison was still accessible on Friday afternoon.

The firm has been approached for comment.