Former minister backs calls to halt ‘long decline of British manufacturing’

A former Government minister has backed a plan which aims to reverse the “long, slow decline of British manufacturing”.

John Penrose gave his backing to the 10-point plan from a cross-party think tank, which has also warned that the UK faces a decade of decline if it fails to increase manufacturing’s value to 15% of GDP by 2025.

The Institute for Policy said manufacturing and reindustrialisation is “key” to boosting the economy and to the Government’s “levelling up” agenda, and calls

Conservative MP Mr Penrose (Weston-Super-Mare) said: “The long, slow decline of British manufacturing has deep roots, so reversing it will need big, structural changes to our education system, our economy and our society.

According to the think tank, UK manufacturing has declined to less than 10% of GDP over the last 40 years, “eroded by a lack of support and rapid deindustrialisation”.

This compares to about 20% of GDP in countries such as Germany and South Korea.

The Institute, founded by Labour Party donor John Mills, set out 10 ways to increase manufacturing’s contribution to the national income.

This includes a call to “rebalance the economy” by increasing manufacturing to 15% of GDP.

It also recommends creating a Green Investment Allowance to reduce energy costs, overhauling planning rules for industrial activities, increased investment in research and development, using tax incentives to encourage companies to stay in the UK, and to set ambitious targets to make “Britain the easiest place to set up a manufacturing business”.

Former business secretary, Vince Cable, is also a backer of the 10-point plan, and said: “At a time when the Government seems to be going cold on industrial strategy, and leaving the long-term future of the economy to the short-term vagaries of capital markets, it is great to see this very positive reassertion of the value of manufacturing and the need for sustained rebalancing of the economy.”

John Mills, founder of the Institute for Prosperity, is the founder of JML, a consumer goods distribution company, and is a Labour Party donor and lifelong supporter.