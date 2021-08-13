Former education secretary Damian Hinds appointed security minister

Former education secretary Damian Hinds has been appointed as security minister, Downing Street said.

The announcement on Friday came hours after the Home Office said Home Secretary Priti Patel had expanded her brief to take on the responsibilities of the security minister following criticism of the Government for failing to replace James Brokenshire.

East Hampshire MP Mr Hinds was education secretary from January 2018 to July 2019.

Ms Patel said on Friday she is “fully sighted and fully aware of everything that goes on” on security issues.

The Government has been criticised in recent days after failing to replace Mr Brokenshire as security minister, with the UK rocked by both a gunman’s killing spree and the arrest of a British national in Germany on suspicion of spying for Russia.

Asked whether the failure to appoint a new security minister had hindered the Government’s ability to respond to such events, Ms Patel said: “I would say that that is absolutely not the case.

“I am the Home Secretary and I oversee these security issues, and I have been doing that throughout.

“I’ve been kept fully updated and on all issues, all incidences, including those types of issues and incidences that don’t even reach the public awareness and consciousness.

“I’m fully sighted and fully aware of everything that goes on.”