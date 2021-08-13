Firms ‘expect domestic business travel to return to near-normal levels’

Domestic business travel will return to near-normal levels once the coronavirus pandemic is over, a new survey suggests.

Companies expect an average of 38% of staff to travel domestically for business after the virus crisis ends, compared with 40% before it began, the poll commissioned by the Department for Transport indicated.

Some 34% of the 465 managers or executives questioned said they expect staff who travel for business to do so around once per week, down from 40% before the coronavirus outbreak.

Half of companies (50%) agreed that meetings with only virtual attendees are an adequate replacement for face-to-face interactions, while 28% disagreed.

The survey also suggested that the use of private cars as the main mode of domestic business travel has increased significantly, from 29% of trips before the pandemic to 43%.

Steve Gooding, director of motoring research charity the RAC Foundation, told the PA news agency: “Given that so many businesses are predicting their staff will not only return to pre-covid levels of work-related travel but might even travel more tells us something about the value they put on face-to-face relationships.

“They’re prepared, literally, to put in the extra mile to win new customers.

“The fact is you can’t shake hands on a deal through your computer screen.

“Those hoping to see big reductions in commuting and work-related traffic might be best advised to focus on encouraging employers to allow their office staff to work from home, rather than bearing down on business travel.”