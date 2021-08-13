Daughter of UK national jailed in Iran says family ‘barely feels British’

The daughter of UK national imprisoned in Iran has criticised the Government on the four-year anniversary of her father being jailed, saying her family “barely feels British any more”.

The family of Anoosheh Ashoori, 67, staged an “empty chair” protest outside Downing Street on Friday to demand a meeting with Boris Johnson over their “hellish experience”.

The family sat in chairs facing away from Downing Street, leaving one chair unoccupied except for a sign that reads “Prime Minister: why won’t you meet us?”

Aryan Ashoori, Sherry Izadi and Elika Ashoori, the son, wife and daughter of Anoosheh Ashoori (PA)

Mr Ashoori’s daughter, Elika, 35, said: “We felt British before this happened and now we barely feel British any more.

“Because I feel like this case would have been handled a lot differently had we had a different look, and a different passport altogether that was just British, and our looks weren’t as foreign as they are.”

Richard Ratcliffe (Kirsty O’Connor)

Also at the protest was Richard Radcliffe, husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who has also been imprisoned in Iran for the past five years after being accused of plotting to overthrow the Iranian Government.