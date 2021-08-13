Boy, 14, charged with murder of man stabbed after confronting teenagers

UK NewsPublished:

James Markham, 45, was fatally stabbed in Chingford, east London, on Monday evening.

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of a father who was fatally stabbed after confronting a group of teenagers.

James Markham, 45, was attacked after reportedly trying to defend his daughter in Churchill Terrace, Chingford, east London, on Monday evening.

The Metropolitan Police said the boy was charged with murder on Friday morning and will appear at Stratford Youth Court later.

He has also been charged with possession of a knife in a public place and breach of a criminal behaviour order (CBO).

Stabbing in Chingford
James Markham was fatally stabbed after confronting a group of youths in Chingford, east London (Metropolitan Police/PA)

A 16-year-old girl, who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, has also been released under investigation.

Mr Markham was described as “a man with a good heart and good soul” by a family friend, while floral tributes have been laid at the scene in his memory.

The Met said his family are being supported by specialist officers.

