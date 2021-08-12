Ladbrokes owner enjoys surging profits as sporting events return

We’re pleased to say that we’ve had a strong H1 2021 as we announce our interims today.?

To keep us at the top of our game, we’re investing £100m into innovation. This includes technologies such as AR, VR and 5G. Stay tuned for more updates later today!https://t.co/wqTSzZ6v8M

