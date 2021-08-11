Seeing double: 15 sets of twins to start school in one council area

Schools in an area of Scotland are preparing once again to welcome an unusually large number of twins to primary one classes next week.

Inverclyde has 15 sets of siblings beginning school next Wednesday – the second highest twin count on record.

A week before they begin causing their teachers double trouble, 13 of the pairs met up at St Mary’s Primary School in Greenock to show off their new uniforms in front of the press and proud parents.

The 15 sets of twins starting school in Inverclyde in 2021 is the second highest on record (Jane Barlow/PA)

“But it’s taken on greater significance this year following the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic over the last 18 months.

“While many of the safety rules will remain in place in schools for the time being, it’s just great to be celebrating the return to the classroom, including here at St Mary’s Primary in Greenock which is the latest new or refurbished school completed as part of our £270 million schools estate transformation.

“I wish all the children – and of course our education staff – all the very best for the start of the new term next week.”

The twins gathered at St Mary’s Primary School in Greenock (Jane Barlow/PA)

Joe Mcallister, whose twins will head to Gourock Primary for the first time on August 18, told the PA news agency he is excited for the children to start as it will “be really good for them”.

Another set of pupils starting P1 are Eloise and Charlie, who will go to Ardgowan Primary School.