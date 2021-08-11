Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Here is Wednesday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to August 7, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (August 8-11) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA Graphics)

Lincoln continues to have the highest rate, with 601 new cases in the seven days to August 7 – the equivalent of 605.2 per 100,000 people.

This is down from 747.2 in the seven days to July 31.

Hull has the second highest rate, up from 527.4 to 594.0, with 1,543 new cases.

Exeter has the third highest rate, up slightly from 561.6 to 590.5, with 776 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Oadby & Wigston (up from 245.5 to 385.9)

Peterborough (318.9 to 447.4)

North Devon (237.8 to 363.4)

Hinckley & Bosworth (280.2 to 395.1)

Cambridge (328.5 to 432.7)

(PA Graphics)

Here is the list in full:

From left to right: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to August 7; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to August 7; rate of new cases in the seven days to July 31; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to July 31.