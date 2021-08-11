Judicial review granted into decision against Trump wealth investigation

A judge has approved a judicial review into the Scottish Government’s decision not to push for an investigation into Donald Trump’s finances in Scotland.

Earlier this year, ministers in Edinburgh declined to place an unexplained wealth order (UWO) – sometimes described as a “McMafia order” – on the former US president.

The order allows for an investigation into how a person or company earned money.

The US-based Avaaz Foundation petitioned Scotland’s highest court, the Court of Session, to grant a judicial review, which was approved by Lord Sandison in an opinion released on Wednesday.

Scottish Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie said the issue ‘should never have got to the stage of a legal challenge’ (Russell Cheyne/PA)

But Scottish Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie – who tabled a failed motion to force the Scottish Government to seek a UWO from the courts – said it is fully within the powers of ministers.

Reacting to the news, Mr Harvie said: “I’m glad we are a step forward in getting some clarity over why Trump’s business dealings in Scotland haven’t been investigated. It should never have got to the stage of a legal challenge from an NGO for the Scottish Government to confirm or deny whether they will seek a McMafia order.

“Scotland’s reputation is at stake and it is entirely within the powers of ministers to defend it. An unexplained wealth order would be a clear signal that business in Scotland must be transparent and accountable, no matter the individual involved.”

In a previous hearing, lawyers for the Scottish Government argued the petition had not been lodged within the three-month deadline from the original decision being taken, but Lord Sandison said approval of it was “in the interests of justice”.