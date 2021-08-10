Woman killed in crash between two buses

Images posted on social media indicate that a single-decker bus on route 507 crashed into the rear of another.

A pedestrian was killed and two other people were injured in a crash between two buses, police said.

The Metropolitan Police were called to the incident at Victoria bus station, central London, at 8.25am on Tuesday.

It appears that a single-decker bus on route 507 crashed into the rear of another, causing damage to both vehicles.

Police at the scene of the bus crash
The crash involved three pedestrians (Ian West/PA)

Two other people were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The crash involved three pedestrians.

The scene at Victoria bus station,
It appears one bus crashed into the rear of another (Ian West/PA)

“We are thinking of everyone affected by this incident and will support everyone however we can.

“We are working urgently with the operator of the two buses – Go Ahead London – and the police to investigate what happened.”

London Ambulance Service said it sent several crews to the scene and dispatched London’s Air Ambulance.

The bus station has been closed.

It is located outside London Victoria railway station, which is Britain’s second busiest station.

