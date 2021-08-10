Woman killed in crash between two buses

A pedestrian was killed and two other people were injured in a crash between two buses, police said.

The Metropolitan Police were called to the incident at Victoria bus station, central London, at 8.25am on Tuesday.

It appears that a single-decker bus on route 507 crashed into the rear of another, causing damage to both vehicles.

Two other people were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

“We are thinking of everyone affected by this incident and will support everyone however we can.

“We are working urgently with the operator of the two buses – Go Ahead London – and the police to investigate what happened.”

London Ambulance Service said it sent several crews to the scene and dispatched London’s Air Ambulance.

The bus station has been closed.