Pupils jumping for joy with exam success after ‘less stressful’ wait for results

School pupils in Fife have admitted the 2021 exams result day has been “less stressful” than last year, but praised the work of teachers in helping get their grades.

Pupils gathered at Lochgelly High School to meet Scottish Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville as figures suggested the latest results are consistently lower than last year – but have shown a sharp rise since 2019.

Among the pupils to meet Ms Somerville were 5th year pupil Katie Wilson and Charlotte Alexander, who has just left school ahead of going to university.

“I had to isolate at the start of the year in September time but it was just keeping on track and staying on top of things online at home.

“Our teachers were really supportive, they understood what we were going through, that we may have needed extra support when we came back so it worked well I think.”

Charlotte got three As and two Bs across both Higher and Advanced Higher and will now study pharmacy at the University of Strathclyde in Glasgow.

Students check their results on a smartphone (Jane Barlow/PA)

“I knew a few people that had had to isolate but they all seemed to say the teachers were amazing at helping us and putting things in place for us.”

Debbie Aitken, head teacher at the school, told Ms Somerville the eight weeks running up to the results was “a lot of work”, but they were “delighted as a school with the outcomes” – particularly the Higher results.

She added the staff working together in schools throughout the pandemic “has been a real positive”.

Head teacher Debbie Aitken with Scottish Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville in front of the pupils and school (Jane Barlow/PA)

“But also (I have) a great deal of pride that they have managed in quite a short period of time their capabilities although we know our young people well, and they are extremely resilient and have learned a lot.

“In Fife we worked exceptionally hard together with different teams of teachers in order to gauge our approaches and make sure there was a commonality in the way they assessed.

“Normally there’s that degree of anticipation and trepidation whereas today it’s confirmation really of the work they have done to develop those provisional grades and they’ve been awarded them – the young people I’ve spoken to are really happy and relieved.”

Scottish Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville meets pupils during a visit to Lochgelly High School (Jane Barlow/PA)

“That’s a testament to the hard work and resilience of our young people, and support and dedication of the staff who have supported them through this.

“I think what’s very important is that we have a fair and credible system and that’s exactly what we have so we have – a system that’s based on a pupils’ demonstrated attainment that’s analysed by the professional teachers’ judgment, and I trust our teachers to make that judgment.

“The importance of the model last year was that it had flexibility so if a young person had to self-isolate, a school could take that into account, about what assessments then that they were placed in front of.