Murder charge after woman, 23, found dumped on country lane

A 29-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a woman whose body was found dumped on a country lane.

Leicestershire Police said Megan Newborough, 23, was discovered in Charley Road, near Woodhouse Eaves, in the early hours of Sunday after a report of a missing woman was received from outside the force area.

Ross Macullam has been remanded into custody after being charged with her murder.

Police activity on Charley Road, Leicestershire (Matthew Cooper/PA)

Ms Newborough, from Nuneaton, was reported missing to Warwickshire Police on Saturday afternoon and following inquiries, searches were conducted in Leicestershire.

Paying tribute to their daughter in a statement, her family said: “There are no words to describe how much we as a family are completely heartbroken and devastated.

“Megan was the most generous, loving and caring person and we have been robbed of our treasured daughter.”