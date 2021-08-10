Murder charge after woman, 23, found dumped on country lane

UK NewsPublished:

Megan Newborough’s body was found in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Murder charge after woman, 23, found dumped on country lane

A 29-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a woman whose body was found dumped on a country lane.

Leicestershire Police said Megan Newborough, 23, was discovered in Charley Road, near Woodhouse Eaves, in the early hours of Sunday after a report of a missing woman was received from outside the force area.

Ross Macullam has been remanded into custody after being charged with her murder.

Woman’s body found near Woodhouse Eaves
Police activity on Charley Road, Leicestershire (Matthew Cooper/PA)

Ms Newborough, from Nuneaton, was reported missing to Warwickshire Police on Saturday afternoon and following inquiries, searches were conducted in Leicestershire.

Paying tribute to their daughter in a statement, her family said: “There are no words to describe how much we as a family are completely heartbroken and devastated.

“Megan was the most generous, loving and caring person and we have been robbed of our treasured daughter.”

Macullam, of Windsor Close, Coalville, will appear at Leicester Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

UK News

Most Read

Top Stories

More From The Jersey Evening Post

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News