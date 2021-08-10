Could Geronimo be saved by being donated to science?

There are hopes the life of Geronimo the alpaca could be saved after lawyers representing his owner offered the Government a chance to “save face”.

They have written to Environment Secretary George Eustice to suggest under the Animal Health Act he has the power to commute the destruction order and the animal is instead studied for research.

Jan Mugerwa, who represents Geronimo’s owner Helen Macdonald, said if the Government accepted his proposal it would prevent the animal’s destruction, but also aid scientific research into bovine TB in alpacas.

Geronimo with his owner, Helen Macdonald (Ben Birchall/PA)

“We are saying there are problems with this test. There are nine other alpacas who tested positive were killed and during post-mortem examination – no sign of TB.

“We are saying this is an opportunity to research this properly. The Government has said its top three priorities for its tuberculosis strategy was improving diagnostic testing.

“This is the perfect opportunity to do that.”

Geronimo at Shepherds Close Farm in Wooton Under Edge, Gloucestershire (Ben Birchall/PA)

“Alternatively, there are other research facilities that may be willing to have him. We are still waiting for confirmation and further details on that,” he said.

“Or he could be at a Government facility. There is one at Weybridge, which, ironically, if he was slaughtered, is where his body would be taken.

“They have a facility to keep him in isolation and observe him for research.

Supporters of Geronimo the alpaca at the gate to Shepherds Close Farm (Ben Birchall/PA)

“If one of their priorities is to improve diagnostic testing, this is a golden opportunity to do that.”

Asked if he thought the Government would take up the offer, Mr Mugerwa said: “After four years of not getting anywhere I will of course be sceptical, but the dynamic has changed now because of all the pressure from the media and the public generally.

Numerous famous faces have joined the public in calling for the alpaca to be spared (Jacob King/PA)

“Is he going to take this opportunity to get out a corner that, frankly, they have backed themselves into?