Andrew’s reputation ‘may never recover following latest chapter’

The Duke of York may never return to the “royal fold” as a working member of the monarchy following Virginia Giuffre’s decision to sue the Queen’s son for alleged sexual assault, a royal expert has said.

Andrew faces the prospect of Ms Giuffre giving her detailed account in open court about allegations the duke had sex with her while she was underage.

Ms Giuffre claims she was trafficked by Andrew’s former friend and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein when a 17-year-old to have sex with the royal, and said it was “past the time for him to be held to account”.

Virginia Giuffre is suing the Duke of York (Crime+Investigation)

The duke does not have to attend or give evidence in the civil proceedings in New York, but the legal action will be a further blow to his reputation and the standing of the monarchy, according to Joe Little, managing editor of Majesty Magazine.

He said about the Epstein scandal: “It’s damaging not only for Andrew but for the institution of the monarchy itself because all sorts of allegations have been thrown at the institution since all this came to light – and the perception is, most likely incorrectly, they are not taking it seriously.”

Mr Little added: “While the legality and situation itself haven’t really moved on at all, in terms of his working royal role that has shifted significantly and it’s hard to see how he can resume life as a working member of the royal family.”

Andrew, pictured with his ex-wife Sarah at Royal Ascot (Adam Davy/PA)

“I can’t think any kind of rehabilitation that will bring him back into the royal fold as a working member of the family,” added Mr Little.

Lawyers for Ms Giuffre filed the civil suit seeking unspecified damages at a federal court in New York, where the court documents claim she was “lent out for sexual purposes” by Epstein including while she was still a minor under US law.

Andrew is named as the only defendant in the 15-page suit, brought under New York state’s Child Victims Act, though Epstein and his former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell are mentioned frequently throughout.

The Duke of York is not obliged to engage with the civil suit brought against him (Michel Euler/PA)

“Twenty years ago Prince Andrew’s wealth, power, position, and connections enabled him to abuse a frightened, vulnerable child with no one there to protect her. It is long past the time for him to be held to account.

Solicitor advocate Nick Goldstone, head of dispute resolution at international law firm Ince, said: “I don’t think Prince Andrew will be compelled to attend the New York court and give evidence to defend himself.

“I don’t think he will be compelled to put in any defence in writing because he can maintain his right to silence.

“And under the American terminology, take the fifth – the Fifth Amendment, everybody has a right to silence for fear of self-incrimination.”

If the duke and his legal team do not engage in the civil proceedings, they are expected to continue without their input – with the court making its judgement in due course.