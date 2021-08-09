Winning medals ‘harder and harder’ as years go by – Whitlock

Olympic champion Max Whitlock has said retaining gymnastics titles is “a million times harder” than competing as a youngster “with nothing to lose”.

The 28-year-old, from Hemel Hempstead in Hertfordshire, defended his title in the men’s pommel horse at this summer’s Games in Tokyo, taking gold for the second time in the event.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast on Monday, he described the pressure he felt beforehand, and the difference between starting out in his career and being an established gymnast.

“Actually, I feel fortunate to have gone through both stages,” he said, “so, as a youngster, really chasing with nothing to lose, just going all out and giving it my best shot, to now, trying to retain titles, I’ve realised it’s a million times harder.”

Max Whitlock celebrates with his gold medal after winning the men’s pommel horse final (Mike Egerton/PA)

“It’s a learning curve every single time and the set of pressures are there massively to not disappoint – you never want to disappoint or be seen as a failure or anything like that.

“My own pressure was ramped up and outside pressure was ramped up, so that all coming together and having to wait to compete, it was difficult.”

Whitlock also said he will be taking some time off and enjoying spending time with his family.

Max Whitlock taking part in the men’s pommel horse final at Tokyo 2020 (Mike Egerton/PA)

“You have to be itching, you have to feel that kind of fire and you’re ready to get back in, and we’ll see how long it takes, but I’m excited.

“For me, now is about just chilling at home. I’m so happy to be back, spending time with my family and spending time with people that helped me get to this point, and it’s all the little stuff that I think, over the last year and a half, that we’ve actually missed out on.”

Olympic gold medallist swimmer Adam Peaty appeared alongside Whitlock on BBC Breakfast, and both said becoming a father had changed their perspectives as athletes.

Peaty said: “It’s given me perspective on what’s important now. I know that my role as a father is greater than my role as an athlete, and that’s just how it is, you know, and I also want to do my best I can in this job, so that I can give him the best opportunities as well, so it’s all about perspective.”

Adam Peaty won gold in the men’s 100m breaststroke final (Adam Davy/PA)

He said he Facetimed his partner Leah and daughter Willow just before the final, and recalled that the two-year-old was too preoccupied playing with her cousins to talk to him.

“I think seeing that actually made me think, just go and enjoy it, and, actually, I am looking forward to coming home to my family, whether the competition goes good or bad,” he said.

A video of Whitlock being greeted by Willow at Heathrow Airport on his return from Tokyo went viral, and the toddler also joined him on an interview with Good Morning Britain on Monday August 2.

He said: “I love to push myself, I love to be challenged and to be uncomfortable, because it keeps me alive.”