Teenager charged with murder after boy, 16, found dead

A teenager has been charged with murder following the death of a 16-year-old boy.

Northamptonshire Police said the 16-year-old suspect has also been charged with the attempted murder of a 15-year-old boy who was found with serious injuries following an incident in Wellingborough on Thursday.

The force said officers were called to Brooke Close shortly before 6pm, where Dylan Holliday was found.

The suspect, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been remanded into custody to appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday.