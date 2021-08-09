Queen pays tribute to the nation’s Olympic competitors

The Queen has praised the “skill, determination and hard work” of the nation’s Olympic competitors after Team GB put in one of its best performances.

Team GBs 65-medal haul in Japan matched the number earned during the Olympics in London in 2012, and is only two short of the record Rio total in 2016.

There were 22 gold medals won – the fourth-best performance by a British team.

376 selected athletes, 28 sports, 65 medals… One ?????????? team ??#TeamGB pic.twitter.com/rWSl2ViZmw — Team GB (@TeamGB) August 8, 2021

In her message the Queen said: “I send my warmest congratulations to the competitors from Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and across the Commonwealth, following their success at the Olympic Games in Tokyo in recent weeks.

“The skill, determination and hard work shown by the athletes and their support teams throughout the unique and challenging circumstances of the last year has been an inspiration to us all.