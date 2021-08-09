No 10 dismisses call for pay cuts for stay-at-home civil servants

The Government has no plans to cut the pay of civil servants who refuse to return to their desks in Whitehall, Downing Street has said.

No 10 was forced to step in after a Cabinet minister suggested officials who insisted on working from home could see their salaries docked.

The reported comments to the Daily Mail by the unnamed minister provoked fury from trade unions who warned of strike action if the Government tried to go down that route.

However the Prime Minister’s official spokesman insisted that the Government was committed to a gradual return to the workplace following the pandemic.

While ministers wanted to see more officials back at their desks, the spokesman said flexible working, with staff working at least some of the time from home, was “here to stay”.

“As with other employers, the Civil Service is following the latest Government guidance which involves gradually and cautiously increasing the number of staff working in the office,” the spokesman said.

“There is no suggestion of going beyond that.

“We want to encourage people to work in a safe way but flexible working is, rightly, here to stay.”

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said he would like officials to spend two or three days a week in the office (Peter Byrne/PA)

A spokesman for the PCS union said they were already in discussions with the Cabinet Office as to how they could keep staff safe through “hybrid working”.

“It is the height of cowardice for ministers to anonymously brief the media about docking civil servants pay for not returning to the office,” the spokesman said.

“Any attempt to dock pay for civil servants for any reason would be met with a swift industrial response, potentially including strike action.”

Dave Penman, general secretary of the FDA union, told the PA news agency: “These insulting comments from ministers and politicians only demonstrate that they are out of touch with modern working practices.

Earlier Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng distanced himself from the comments to the Daily Mail, insisting he was not the minister responsible.

“I would never suggest that.

“I don’t know who it was.

“I think people working from home are contributing hugely to the workforce,” he told LBC radio.

Mr Kwarteng said that while he would like to see more officials in the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) coming in, he was reluctant to set a firm timetable.

“We don’t know when the Covid pandemic will end. We don’t know what the circumstances will be, but ideally I’d like most workers, all workers, in my department to be coming in two or three days a week,” he said.

“I think three days a week is fair.

“I’m just reluctant to say it has to be by September 1 or September 15.

“I think it needs to be done fairly soon (but) that we need to look at where we are with the pandemic before we can make that call.”

He said it did not make sense for the Government to try to dictate to employers in the private sector how quickly they brought back their staff.

“I think flexible working is something that is here to stay, but I’ve always said that I think it’s up to employers and employees to come to their own arrangements depending on the needs of the company and the needs of the business,” he told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme.