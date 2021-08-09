Dido Harding to step down from NHS Improvement role later this year

Baroness Dido Harding will step down from her NHS role in October.

The Tory peer became chair of NHS Improvement in October 2017.

She had applied to become the new chief executive of NHS England – but the role recently went to Amanda Pritchard, who had worked as chief operating officer of the health service for the past two years.

Baroness Harding was also executive chair of the Government’s coronavirus Test and Trace programme until April this year.

Baroness Dido Harding led the Test and Trace programme until April (Andrew Parsons/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA)

News of her departure from NHS Improvement was first reported by the Health Service Journal.