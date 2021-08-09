David Cameron ‘made more than £7m’ from Greensill Capital

UK News

Mr Cameron’s spokesman said the former PM’s finances were a private matter.

David Cameron is reported to have made 10 million US dollars (£7.2 million) from Greensill Capital before the company collapsed in March.

The former Prime Minister was revealed to have made 4.5 million dollars (£3.25 million) after cashing in shares from the company in 2019, and a salary of roughly one million dollars a year for work as a part-time adviser.

The BBC’s Panorama programme has reportedly obtained a letter between the firm and the former prime minister detailing the value of his shares.

Lex Greensill giving evidence to Treasury Committee
Lex Greensill giving evidence to the Commons Treasury Committee (House of Commons/PA)

His spokesman said the former PM’s finances were a private matter, according to the BBC.

MPs had said Mr Cameron showed a “significant lack of judgment”, though he was cleared of breaking lobbying laws.

