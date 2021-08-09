David Cameron ‘made more than £7m’ from Greensill Capital

David Cameron is reported to have made 10 million US dollars (£7.2 million) from Greensill Capital before the company collapsed in March.

The former Prime Minister was revealed to have made 4.5 million dollars (£3.25 million) after cashing in shares from the company in 2019, and a salary of roughly one million dollars a year for work as a part-time adviser.

The BBC’s Panorama programme has reportedly obtained a letter between the firm and the former prime minister detailing the value of his shares.

Lex Greensill giving evidence to the Commons Treasury Committee (House of Commons/PA)

His spokesman said the former PM’s finances were a private matter, according to the BBC.