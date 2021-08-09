Broad public support for tough action on climate change – poll

The Government has a strong foundation of public support for tougher, swifter action on climate change, according to a recent survey.

Polling by Ipsos Mori found Britons want to see increased investment in renewable energy, a ban on products linked to deforestation and more ambitious plans to help cut global emissions.

The survey of 2,046 British adults aged 16 to 75 found 60% wanted a ban on imported goods linked to deforestation, compared to just 10% who did not.

It found 58% wanted the UK to use its diplomatic influence to persuade other countries to slash their emissions, compared to just 8% who were opposed to this.

More than half, 56%, wanted to see the UK reduce emissions at a faster pace to set an example to other countries, while just 4% strongly opposed this.

Solar fields in Northern Ireland (Niall Carson/PA)

A strong majority -71% – supported increased investment in renewable energy in the UK, compared to just 7% who actively opposed it.

Forty-four percent said all coal-fired power generation must end in the UK, compared to 17% who were against such a move.

But the question of sending financial aid to developing countries was more contentious.

But around a quarter would oppose this – 24% did not want money spent on helping foreign countries adapt, and 25% did not want to see it spent on helping them cut greenhouse gases.

Opinion was more evenly split on the future of car travel.

Thirty-five percent supported a ban on the sale of new petrol cars – something scheduled to happen in 2030 – while 32% were opposed.

The public are more cautious about ditching their petrol and diesel cars (Yui Mok/PA)

Forty-two per cent said the Government’s pledge was at the right level, while 25% said it was too ambitious, and only 17% said it was not ambitious enough.

Just 4% said such commitment was unnecessary.

A previous Ipsos Mori survey in March this year found only 31% of Britons thought the Government had a clear plan to tackle climate change.

Jessica Long, head of sustainability at Ipsos Mori, said: “Previous Ipsos Mori surveys have shown how keen Britons are for the Government to take action against climate change – here we see particular interest in tighter regulations and increased investments.

“As well as desires to see more done on home soil, there is appetite and opportunity for the UK to be global leaders in the climate change fight.”

Flooding in northeast London over the weekend following heavy rain (@StrangeViolet/PA)

The impacts of rising greenhouse gas levels are already being felt, with consequences such as heatwaves, rising seas and extreme rain already being seen around the world.

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres described the report as a “code red for humanity”.

Alok Sharma, president of Cop26 – the urgent climate talk scheduled for November 2021 in Glasgow – also pulled no punches about the scale of the threat.

In an interview with the Guardian over the weekend he warned humans were getting “dangerously close” to running out of time to avert catastrophe.

Cop26 president Alok Sharma has warned humans face catastrophe if we fail to tackle climate change (Justin Tallis/PA)

It must also be accompanied by huge efforts to take more carbon dioxide out of the air than is put into the atmosphere, along with deep cuts to other greenhouse gases.

The scientists behind the report worked out that based on current pledges of action emissions put the world on a pathway that could lead to 2.7C of warming by the late 21st century – or higher if the pledges were not delivered on.