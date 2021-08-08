Olympic history maker Jason Kenny deserves knighthood, old school says

Jason Kenny’s old school said he deserves a knighthood after becoming the most decorated British Olympian in history.

A win on Sunday gave 33-year-old Kenny a seventh Olympic gold medal, moving him one ahead of former British cycling great Sir Chris Hoy.

Jason, who now has nine Olympic medals, is one half of an Olympic power couple as he is married to Laura Kenny – Great Britain’s most successful female athlete with five golds.

Great Britain’s Jason Kenny celebrates with the gold medal in the Men’s Keirin Finals (Danny Lawson/PA)

Headteacher Alex Devany said: “Everyone at Mount St Joseph is absolutely delighted with Jason’s phenomenal achievement of becoming Great Britain’s most-decorated Olympian, after winning his seventh gold medal this morning in the men’s keirin at Tokyo 2020.

“We are immensely proud of all his achievements and we have thoroughly enjoyed watching him thrive and succeed over the years since he left school in 2004, from Beijing back in 2008, then in London, Rio and now Tokyo.

(PA Graphics)

“We think he definitely deserves a knighthood alongside Sir Chris Hoy and Sir Bradley Wiggins!