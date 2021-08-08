Music a mental health support for more than a quarter of people in lockdown

More than one fifth (23%) of people said live streaming and music had been the biggest support to their mental health through lockdown, new figures suggest.

Of the 2,063 people surveyed, 16% agreed that knowing thousands of other people also tuned in to live streams with them made lockdown much less of a lonely experience.

Almost three-quarters (73%) of those polled said they had enjoyed the music of artists who were in their prime decades ago.

Research from the Mental Health Foundation suggested that more than a quarter (26%) of Britons were left feeling lonely as a result of the lockdown, and this increased to 48% among 18 to 24-year-olds.

Andrew Foggin, global head of music at DICE, said: “Throughout lockdown, music has played a vital role in alleviating feelings of isolation and boosting moods.

“Fans miss live music and their desire to get closer to their favourite artists hasn’t diminished.