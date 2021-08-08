Music a mental health support for more than a quarter of people in lockdown

UK NewsPublished:

More than one in 10 said knowing that others also tuned in to live streams made them feel less lonely.

More than one fifth (23%) of people said live streaming and music had been the biggest support to their mental health through lockdown, new figures suggest.

Of the 2,063 people surveyed, 16% agreed that knowing thousands of other people also tuned in to live streams with them made lockdown much less of a lonely experience.

Almost three-quarters (73%) of those polled said they had enjoyed the music of artists who were in their prime decades ago.

Research from the Mental Health Foundation suggested that more than a quarter (26%) of Britons were left feeling lonely as a result of the lockdown, and this increased to 48% among 18 to 24-year-olds.

Andrew Foggin, global head of music at DICE, said: “Throughout lockdown, music has played a vital role in alleviating feelings of isolation and boosting moods.

“Fans miss live music and their desire to get closer to their favourite artists hasn’t diminished.

“Although nothing will replace in-person live shows, streaming offers fans the chance to get closer to their favourite artists and experience all the joys that a live event has to offer from the comfort of their own home.”

