Man charged with attempted murder over social worker attack

A 33-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder over a knife attack on a social worker who was trying to check on the welfare of two vulnerable children.

The 61-year-old social worker, who has not been named, suffered multiple stab injuries in the incident in Wood Green, north London, on Friday evening.

Two police officers who were called to assist him when he was denied entry to a property in Noel Park Road also suffered knife wounds during the incident.

Sulai Bukhari, of Noel Park Road, was charged on Sunday morning with attempted murder as well as two counts of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent against the two officers.

He is due to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Monday, the Metropolitan Police said.

The social worker’s injuries have been assessed as non-life-threatening, while the two officers were discharged from hospital in the early hours of Saturday morning, the Met said.

Officers were called to assist the social worker just before 8pm on Friday.

After forcing the door and entering a communal area of the building, the social worker was approached by a man who stabbed him several times.

Two other men arrested in connection with the same incident have been released under investigation, the Met said.