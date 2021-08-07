Logan Mwangi: Balloons released for five-year-old found dead in river

Residents in Sarn, Bridgend, gathered to pay tribute a week after the young boy’s body was discovered.

Locals in South Wales have released balloons in memory of a five-year-old boy who was found dead in a river.

More than 100 people gathered near Pandy Park in Sarn, near Bridgend, close to where the body of Logan Mwangi was discovered last weekend.

Members of the community laid teddy bears and messages in memory of the youngster, while balloons and bubbles were released in to the air at midday.

John Cole, 39, of Sarn, Bridgend, appeared before Newport Crown Court on Friday afternoon charged with Logan’s murder and perverting the course of justice.

Angharad Williamson, 30, of Sarn, and a youth, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, also appeared before the court charged with perverting the course of justice.

These allegedly included a torn liver, internal injury to the back of his head, and a broken collarbone.

The three defendants will next appear before Newport Crown Court on November 12.

