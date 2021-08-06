Police dog which was stabbed while apprehending suspect returns to duty

A police dog has returned to duty just two months after being stabbed in the head.

Metropolitan Police dog Kaiser was left badly injured after trying to subdue a man in Orpington, south London, in June.

He was on patrol with his handler, Pc Mark Woolcott, when they were called to a report of an intruder in the back garden of a house on Luxted Road.

Kaiser was stabbed up to five times on the top of his head and once below his eye.

Police Dog Kaiser Returns For Duty! ?After being brutally stabbed in June PD Kaiser and his handler PC Woolcott were welcomed back by @mpsdavestringer and The Mayor & Mayoress of Bromley this morning. Kaiser was delighted by a new toy gifted to him by The Mayor for his bravery. pic.twitter.com/FIbjsBoatY — Sutton MPS (@MPSSutton) August 6, 2021

Despite the attack, he was able to keep control of the man for long enough to allow officers to take hold of him.

Kaiser was taken to the vets where it was found the blows to his head had struck bone, meaning he narrowly avoided lasting injury.

At the time, Superintendent Emma Richards, from the Met’s Taskforce, which includes the Dog Support Unit, said Kaiser was “lucky to be alive”.

Sharing news of his return to duty on Friday, the Sutton Police Facebook page said: “After being brutally stabbed in June, PD Kaiser and his handler PC Woolcott were welcomed back by our Borough Commander Dave Stringer and The Mayor & Mayoress of Bromley this morning.