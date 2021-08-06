First healthy 16-year-olds in UK get Covid-19 jabs

The first coronavirus jabs are now on offer for healthy 16-year-olds as latest estimates show Covid infection levels in three of the UK’s four nations have fallen.

Walk-ins are open to older teenagers in Northern Ireland from Friday, just two days after it was announced the vaccine rollout was being extended to 16 and 17-year-olds.

Pfizer doses are available at regional vaccination centres and pop-up walk-in clinics.

Stormont Health Minister Robin Swann said he had asked his officials to ensure the new recommendation, issued on Wednesday from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), was implemented “as quickly as possible”.

Seven Towers Mass Vaccination Centre will open Fri- Sun (9am -5pm) for 16 & 17 year olds to receive a Pfizer vaccine. The centre has been closed for 1st doses but is opening this weekend only to cater for these age groups. Please bring ID. More info: https://t.co/6n13ku0ow0 pic.twitter.com/fN7DrHAT4u — Northern Trust (@NHSCTrust) August 5, 2021

The extension of the rollout means all of the UK’s 1.4 million 16 and 17-year-olds will now be eligible to get a first dose.

Under previous guidance some under-18s had already been eligible for a jab if they had certain health conditions, live with someone who is immunocompromised or were approaching their 18th birthday.

Elliot Aston said he was “quite excited” to have received his first jab on Friday.

The 16-year-old, from Newtownards, told the PA news agency: “It’s good that they’re finally offering it to us because we are probably the ones that are out and about the most so I think it’s about time.”

Sixteen-year-old Elliot Aston said he was excited to have received his first coronavirus jab (Rebecca Black/PA)

In Scotland those in this age category can register their interest on the online portal from Friday and will then be sent an appointment by text or email, while those in Shetland, Orkney and Western Isles will be contacted by their health board.

Wales’ First Minister Mark Drakeford said health boards there are beginning to send out vaccine invites to 16 and 17-year-olds.

It comes as the latest estimates show infection levels have fallen in all nations apart from Northern Ireland.

In Wales, around one in 230 people are estimated to have had Covid-19 in the week to July 31 – down from one in 160 in the previous week.

For Scotland, the ONS estimates that around one in 120 people had Covid-19, down from one in 110 in the previous week.

Currently, uptake of first vaccine doses among 18 to 29-year-olds in the UK is highest in Wales, at 75%.

This is followed by 72.8% in the same age category in Scotland, 69.3% in England, and 63.9% in Northern Ireland.

Mr Drakeford said this is down to an approach of encouragement rather than one that “threatens” or offers prizes.

Thanks to our brilliant vaccinators, 75% of 18-29 year olds in Wales have had their first vaccine – and over half are fully vaccinated. Thank you for protecting yourselves and your loved ones – if you haven’t had a vaccine yet, it’s never too late ⬇️https://t.co/mEFwmVVFkM — Mark Drakeford (@fmwales) August 4, 2021

Young people in England have been told they will not get into nightclubs from next month unless they are double jabbed, while there are also discounted taxi journeys and meals being used as incentives for people to get vaccinated.

Mr Drakeford dismissed this kind of approach, saying young people in Wales are simply being told they have “a contribution” to make.

He told the Today programme: “Our appeal to young people is not one that either threatens them by saying you won’t be able to do things or tries to induce them by offering them prizes, but just says to them, ‘you have a contribution to make, you can keep yourself but also other people who matter to you safe’.

“That appeal, I think, means that we’ve succeeded in getting our vaccination numbers in that cohort up higher than in other parts of the United Kingdom.”

He told Sky News the approach in Wales is one of “appealing to people, not on the basis of trying to frighten them into doing it or induce them into doing it”.

In a bid to drive up the number of young people getting the vaccine in England, its benefits will be broadcast to partygoers in nightclubs, with veteran venues including Ministry of Sound and Heaven helping to push messaging, while the latter will also host a vaccine event on Sunday.

Meanwhile Public Health England has said there are “initial findings” from research indicating that levels of virus in people with the Delta variant – which is dominant in the UK and first identified in India – may be similar to levels found in unvaccinated people.