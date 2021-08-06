RAF fighter jets intercept Russian aircraft near UK airspace

RAF fighter jets have intercepted Russian military aircraft over the North Sea near UK airspace, the air force said.

The Quick Reaction Alert Typhoons launched from RAF Lossiemouth in the north of Scotland and were joined by an RAF Voyager to provide air-to-air refuelling.

They intercepted a pair of TU-142 “Bear-F” Maritime Reconnaissance and anti-submarine warfare aircraft, described by the RAF as Cold War era.

They were tracked by Nato as they transited within the military alliance’s northern air policing area.

The planes were shadowed by typhoons (RAF Lossiemouth/PA)

In a statement, a Typhoon pilot from RAF Lossiemouth said: “We worked closely with units from around the Royal Air Force to deliver another successful intercept, maintaining the integrity of UK and Nato airspace throughout.

“We were initially kept informed by our Nato colleagues and then routed directly to the Bears by the RAF Control and Reporting Centre.

“Air to air refuelling from an RAF Voyager ensured we were able to stay on task until the mission was complete, and the aircraft departed from the UK’s area of interest.”

Russian military aircraft entering the UK Flight Information Region, the UK’s controlled zone of international airspace, can pose a hazard to other air users, the RAF claimed.